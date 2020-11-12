http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pwArpBXvo_s/

A man was taken into custody in Philadelphia after officials say he behaved erratically and made “alarming statements” during a flight Thursday.

“The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on American Airlines Flight #2392 from Orlando to Philadelphia,” Fox 29 reported.

An American Airlines spokesperson clarified that the man did not try to access the flight deck area, but he “exhibited ‘erratic behavior’ and was making ‘alarming statements,’” the article read.

Police said the individual asked a flight attendant to speak with the pilot when the aircraft was about 80 miles from Philadelphia International Airport.

However, he reportedly ran back to his seat where a flight attendant and another passenger stayed with him until the plane landed.

Police initially said the man tried to break into the cockpit, but later determined he never attempted to do so, ABC 6 reported.

“The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. Upon arrival at the gate, Philadelphia Police met the aircraft and placed the individual in custody,” the airline explained in a statement. No one reported any injuries and no weapons were recovered, CBS Philly reported. “Police say the man is not facing any charges and was taken to a local hospital,” the outlet continued. In July, Seattle police arrested a man who allegedly threatened other passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to Chicago, according to the Associated Press (AP). “Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board ‘in the name of Jesus,’” the article read. Members of the crew, two passengers, and a law enforcement officer who happened to be on the flight were able to subdue the man who became “extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent,” said Ray Lane, external communications manager for Alaska Airlines. “The plane was forced to turn around and return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport,” the AP report stated, adding that the man was later booked on suspicion of harassment.

