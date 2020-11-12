https://thepostmillennial.com/president-trump-claims-voting-machines-deleted-2-7-million-votes-for-him

On Wednesday, President Trump claimed that voting machines operated by Dominion were responsible for the deletion of votes in his favor, resulting in a presumed Joe Biden win.

In all caps, he wrote:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Pennsylvania is a state where votes are still in question according to the Trump campaign. There have been ongoing allegations about voter fraud in that state, and issues surrounding admittance of GOP observers to facilities where votes were being counted in Philadelphia.

Dominion, based in Toronto, has been the subject of controversy since it was revealed that it has heavy ties to Democrat politicians and lobbyists.

Jenna Ellis, counsel to Trump, tweeted that Texas had rejected using Dominion’s voting machines due to “security issues.”