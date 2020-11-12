https://100percentfedup.com/trump-tweets-dominion-deleted-2-7-million-trump-votes-nationwide-data-analysis-finds-221000-pa-votes-switched-from-trump-to-biden/

BREAKING – As cases of electioneering interference, voter fraud, and voting system malfunctions continue to mount, President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to report that “DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.”

Researchers have questioned the reliability of new voting machines that state and local officials have rushed to implement at their polling locations ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Some of the most popular ballot-marking machines, made by Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, register votes in bar codes that the human eye cannot decipher,” according to a February report by Associated Press.

But according to researchers, that’s a problem, as “voters could end up with printouts that accurately spell out the names of the candidates they picked, but, because of a hack, the bar codes do not reflect those choices.”

“Because the bar codes are what’s tabulated, voters would never know that their ballots benefited another candidate,” the report adds.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

State and local officials had reportedly rushed to replace old voting systems with the new software ahead of the 2020 presidential election out of fear of “unreliable electronic voting machines” in the wake of so-called “Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race.”

But instead of using hand-marked paper ballots — which are most resistant to tampering due to the fact that paper cannot be hacked — many opted out for technology that computer security experts believe to be nearly as risky as the older electronic systems.

Election Systems & Software disagrees, insisting that the security and accuracy of the company’s ballot-marking machines “have been proven through thousands of hours of testing and tens of thousands of successful elections,” according to a company spokesperson, Katina Granger.

“There are a huge number of reasons to reject today’s ballot-marking devices — except for limited use as assistive devices for those unable to mark a paper ballot themselves,” said Doug Jones, a University of Iowa computer scientist.

The report added that Jones is one of many experts who believe that today’s ballot-marking machines undermine the concept of keeping a paper record that can be used in audits and recounts.

Pennsylvania Department of State requested a function from Dominion Voting Software to allow local “Operators” with access to “totally blank ballots” to examine, RE-MARK IF NEEDED and allowed, and then re-scan into the tabulator.https://t.co/Iusf55hfqL pic.twitter.com/m7Hkxvigq7 — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Several counties in both Michigan and Georgia have reported encountering what election officials described as a “glitch” involving their voting machines during the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems election software was implemented in all of Georgia’s counties for the first time this year.

A report added that Texas rejected Dominion Voting Systems, saying its inspectors encountered “multiple hardware issues” and could not certify that it was “safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation.”

Dominion disagrees with these findings, stating that multiple large local governments across the country — such Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, and San Francisco and San Diego counties in California — have purchased their system.

U.S. intelligence agencies, however, have warned that such systems can be targets of foreign governments trying to disrupt elections.

This is a developing story. 100% Fed Up can neither confirm or deny the validity of President Trump’s tweeted claim.

