Whether the US 2020 election was truly stolen or not we will likely never know. The president himself doesn’t know since he failed to purge the palace that embarked on the palace coup that has seemingly toppled him. Booting Mark ‘Raytheon’ Esper after the fact simply highlights this fact. Now, Mr Trump will have to put on his thinking cap and grasp the Machiavellian reality of the perverse Washington cesspool he has presided over for nearly four years — and come up with a plan.

Trump can use his deal-making skills to court the Evil Empire’s titular head, but what sort of deal would that be? And if Mr Trump truly is the visionary and rogue his base believes he is, then he could disembowel the Deep State with an adroit stroke or two instead. However, with Jared Kushner as his top advisor, that’s unlikely.

But if he chose to, how could Mr Trump out Washington’s Axis of Evil while avenging himself on the Beltway’s swamp creatures? Well, one major hurdle for Washington’s corrupt coup class is the upcoming government shutdown. The central government runs out of Federal Reserve just-above bog roll – ie funding again — on December 11th. The president must reliably engage Mitch McConnell in withholding any new funding agreement, and since McConnell’s position is secure there is little motivation for him to provide favors now, especially when Trump is supremely vulnerable.

During the pandemic a Trump government shutdown would certainly generate massive public and major media outrage. Likewise, Mr Trump has been most interested in keeping his promises to the people, so a government shutdown is unlikely to be in the cards.

Another option, Trump could issue executive orders to end the endless US-initiated conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. In such a scenario, Congress would have to scramble to keep its wars going. However the new Zombie-head, major media, and US congress would certainly howl to the moon all the while. Even so, Trump could leave office with some satisfaction, knowing that he did what he promised to do, regardless of opposition from the warfare state cancer infesting the Beltway.

The United States funds about 70% of NATO’s Cold War dinosaur existence too, with member states contributing the rest. Trump jousted with Esper over NATO, their most significant point of difference. * Now the president can defund NATO with an emergency executive order – perhaps on a government shutdown basis? – at a stroke. Like ending America’s endless wars, defunding NATO would cause the new Zombie leader (Biden), major media, and US congress to howl to the moon all the while… and ditto on Trump’s satisfaction.

Now think of all the secrets Trump knows on so many issues, from Huntergate to Russiagate. Trump knows who setup George Papadopoulos and why. He knows about the Steele Dossier. Trump knows the Deep State’s secrets, where the dirty laundry is hidden, and the murderous perversions which prevail in the US Pentagon and Security State. If Trump truly were a visionary — as well as a rogue (not to mention patriot) he could easily out the dirty laundry in one go. But that may be too much, creating risk for himself and his family. A more practical idea would be to covertly get the information out for ‘plausible denial’ release later. All that’s left would be to admit nothing, deny everything, and make counter-accusations.

In such interesting times, Mr Trump has other options — even seemingly frivolous ones. He could out the facts on Hillary’s emails and the related alleged FBI cover-up; or undermine any deal the Zombie’s regime intends to make with Ghislaine Maxwell in order to protect powerful interests. Trump could even release all the documents, unredacted, on the John F Kennedy assassination, showing that elements within Langley’s unconstitutional Criminal Intelligence Agency were involved and that the assassination was not just the work of a “lone nut” who got lucky.

In brief, Trump’s options re outing the Deep State are virtually limitless. Washington’s detritus and the grifters who infest the Beltway’s infernal swamp – like Biden – are of course aware of that, too. So there is a good chance some sort of deal will be cut for Trump’s graceful exit, especially if rumors are true that Trump will run again in 2024.

If not… then watch out below!

*Esper also tampered with Continuity of Government plans, perhaps alerting Trump to the nature of the snake.

