No matter how the presidential election ends, one of President Donald Trump’s myriad achievements stands above all others: he has exposed the unprecedented degree of rot and corruption that pervades the American system.

More specifically, Trump has exposed the ruling class: the bipartisan political establishment and its adjuncts in Big Tech, the corporate media, Big Business and Woke Capital, the academy, and across the commanding heights of American society.

Trump’s manners engender hatred in the ruling class. Even more significantly, his tenacity in confronting the ruling class’s members with their failures—and the fact he has threatened to rectify those failures—discredits and disempowers those responsible for them. Their response—a perpetual effort to destroy him—has shown the ruling class to be lawless and tyrannical.

Consequently, the ruling class has obliterated the institutions it claimed to be defending, revealing to those Americans not addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome that the emperor has no clothes. Americans willing to look can now see that those institutions which ostensibly exist to serve us have no reservations about launching a full-scale assault on us if it serves their interests.

Consider what we have learned about the leaders of the country in the last four years.

We learned that they would do everything in their power to destroy a president who takes them on: delegitimizing his election; baselessly demonizing and slandering him as a Nazi, racist, and bigot; lying perpetually through media conduits to undermine and smear him; pulling documents off his desk to subvert him; concocting false narratives meant to portray him as a traitor to justify spying on him and his confidantes; waging legal and political jihads aimed at toppling him; weaponizing national security, intelligence, and law-enforcement apparatuses to punish him and like-minded dissenters from the ruling class orthodoxy; impeaching him over his desires to root out political corruption; threatening to wear wires in a bid to entrap and remove him under the 25th Amendment; claiming obstruction of justice over rightful decisions to fire subordinates as he sees fit; illegally leaking information about the most sensitive of subjects concerning his policies while simultaneously invoking state secrecy to prevent the revelation of systematic ruling class corruption and criminality; and often engaging in outright insubordination.

On this last count, we learned that military leaders would publicly flout their commander-in-chief, overrule him on broadly popular policies like pulling troops out of aimless and endless wars or protecting American cities from rioting mobs, and openly entertain scenarios of forcibly removing him from office.

We learned that our courts—up to the highest court in the land—would hold such a president to a different standard than other presidents. When the government itself dropped its case against one of the president’s chief advisors—ensnared in some of the previously described machinations—the judge overseeing the case stepped in as prosecutor himself to continue the persecution. Traitors to the ruling class are treated as below the law.

The ruling class’s hatred of the president, and its efforts to destroy him, were of course a proxy for its desire to destroy what he represents. What he represents is not just the policies it despises, but the people it despises. This includes the 71 million commonsense, patriotic, traditional Americans who voted for him. Some adored the president. Others backed him as the ultimate middle finger pointed at a ruling class that frowned hatefully down upon them while claiming to be virtuous and magnanimous.

Indeed, we learned that much of our ruling class believes those Americans to be deplorable, irredeemable, racist, bigoted, backwards, Russia-supporting traitors and Nazis.

We learned that the ruling class would hound such opponents of its rule in public, pursue their families, friends, and colleagues, and destroy them reputationally, financially, and legally.

We learned that the ruling class’s Big Tech oligarchs would muzzle such Americans.

We learned that the ruling class’s communications arm—the media—in hock with federal officials, would engage in rampant, sophisticated information warfare efforts against them.

We learned that the ruling class’s Big Business and Woke Capital titans would seek to enforce their new religion in the workplace, lest any dissenting Americans slip past their HR departments.

We learned that the ruling class would excuse, if not underwrite and cheer on, rioters as they looted and burned our cities—so long as it kept the ruling class in power.

We learned that the ruling class was so cynical, it would leverage a pandemic to impose total control over the public, suspend the rights of political foes while privileging political friends, and systematically undermine the integrity of the voting process.

This brings us to today.

The Fix

Today, half the country may never trust an election again, not because of the pending outcome, but because of the process by which we arrived at it.

Everyone knows about chicanery in Democrat machine-run districts. But never has there been anything like what transpired at the apex of the perpetual coup on November 3rd. In the middle of an election night on which the president made historic gains with blacks and Hispanics and romped in the two bellwether states of Florida and Ohio; in which his Republican colleagues stunned pollsters by dominating Democrats in toss-up and even Democrat-favored races; in which the president was up by large margins in every major battleground state, suddenly, without explanation, the counting stopped.

Were the machines kicking into gear to conjure up the votes needed to stop the catastrophe of the president winning re-election? Certainly such things had been done before in isolation, but in the urban centers of several states all at once? Could a fix of this magnitude really be in?

The media had to that point refused to put clear Trump victories in the win column, while declaring Biden the winner in hotly contested states—ensuring Biden would not trail in the electoral college. Was this a conscious effort to set the narrative, or another coincidence?

In the wee hours of the morning, suddenly tens of thousands of votes started to be reported from the bluest cities in the battleground states, some dumps apparently consisting of 100% Joe Biden votes, contradicting prior totals from those areas.

In the coming hours and days, parties fought and even defied court orders that Republicans be permitted to oversee the counting. Why were they hiding the counters?

Evidence grew of alleged “voting irregularities,” altered ballots, illegal ballots, dirty voter rolls, software “glitches,” unlawful ballot harvesting, and statistically improbable outcomes.

A mass of recounts, audits, and related litigation are now pending.

Every single one of these battleground states might have broken Joe Biden’s way in a normal election in which Americans cast their votes in person, with proper identification.

But the foregoing has cast a shadow over our elections: the way in which the election count unfolded, seemingly breaking entirely in Biden’s favor after an election night freeze; the anecdotal and in some cases more robust evidence of corruption and fraud. Our faith in the integrity of our elections, and our republic itself, have been shaken.

Never Forget

That the media took it upon itself to coronate Joe Biden as the winner well before the counting was done, the recounts and audits undertaken, and the litigation adjudicated gave the further appearance that the fix was in. That certain world leaders—surely rooting for a return of “America Last” globalism—called to congratulate the former vice president, and that he stood up his transition so quickly, only further suggested a hasty effort to ram this election through.

Anything that might arise subsequently to challenge the narrative will now be dismissed as an attempt to “undermine our democracy [never a republic],” “suppress the vote [by tossing illegal ones],” and “steal the election [obtain a legal, certifiable, official final tally].” If you express a desire to count legitimate votes, discard illegitimate ones, and get an accounting as to the how, why, and extent of any illegitimacy—to ensure your vote is not diluted and your voting rights are therefore not violated—you will be gulaged on social media and beyond. The fever dreams the ruling class previously telegraphed about dragging the president from the Oval Office will of course intensify the longer the process takes.

Meanwhile, while Joe Biden is calling for “healing”—after an election in which he compared the president for whom 71 million people voted to Goebbels, called the only reporters who scrutinized him Russian traitors, and routinely badmouthed the country as a systemically racist bastion of evil—ruling class Resisters are feverishly drawing up their enemies lists.

This is who they are. This is what they believe.

For four years, President Trump has achieved major victories in the face of this opposition, making the country richer and stronger than it was when he assumed office.

But his greatest achievement has been boldly and courageously standing up to this wounded bear of a ruling class, which has now shown America its true face. Americans’ eyes are now irrevocably open to what has become of their country, and what must be overcome to take it back.

President Trump’s predecessors—Truman on the bureaucracy, or Eisenhower on the military-industrial complex, or Nixon on the corrupted media—scratched the surface of the challenges we face. But none exposed it so openly, and in such breadth and depth.

If the history is written by the ultimate victors—and the house almost always wins—it may well be that this entire story is missed. Certainly, it will be misrepresented, warped, and glossed over in the most outrageous of ways. It will probably be censored too.

Nevertheless, we must write it: For posterity, and for our fellow countrymen, in the here and now, more motivated than ever before to reclaim this land we love.