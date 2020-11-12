https://www.theblaze.com/news/pro-trump-groups-plan-weekend-stopthesteal-maga-march-in-d-c

An assortment of pro-Trump groups will rally Saturday in Washington, D.C., to protest perceived election fraud and support President Donald Trump, who has not yet conceded the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Various groups, including the Million MAGA March, Women for Trump, and Stop the Steal DC have invited all Trump supporters to participate in an organized protest at noon Saturday at Freedom Plaza, near the White House and along the National Mall, multiple outlets reported.

According to WDVM-TV, counterprotests are planned at Black Lives Matter Plaza. The Metropolitan Police Department released plans for no parking zones in and around the downtown area to accommodate the protests.

“Our Police Chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week, and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

D.C. police reportedly advised those who plan to attend the protests that the capital’s notoriously strict gun laws will be enforced.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green reported that while the planned protests are gaining attention and interaction on social media, some followers are skeptical of the wisdom of traveling to Washington.

“There are not a lot of people biting on this; there are a lot of people following them on social media. But there are a lot of people that are doubtful about the wisdom of coming here to do this,” Green said.

The protests are already being characterized as “white nationalist” by mainstream media outlets. Politico reported that “Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Infowars fanatics, Groypers, Proud Boys, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and the people who would simply call themselves die-hard MAGA” plan to attend.

WTOP’s report noted that federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations are monitoring the groups planning to attend the protest. Green reported that it is “not likely” that a repeat of the 2017 clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, will happen again.

“In part because authorities here are so well-prepared and have that knowledge under their belt. And … you can’t carry guns in D.C. … I’m pretty sure that any organizers are making it very clear to people who come to D.C., ‘Do not bring a gun.’ Other weapons maybe, but it’s not likely that this is going to turn into that,” Green said.

The Twitter account for Million Mega March posted a public prayer asking God to let the march happen peacefully, “without conflict from those who wish to agitate and cause violence.”

