http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_GS0HAbPkec/

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas reported Thursday that a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee had come forward, claiming mail carriers were told to deliver only mailings for Joe Biden after Nov. 9, and mark the rest as “undeliverable.”

Speaking to O’Keefe, the Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, whistleblower, said that meant other political mail was “garbage”:

BREAKING: New @USPS Whistleblower in Philadelphia suburb Elkins Park Details Orders To Stop Delivering @realDonaldTrump And Republican Mailings “Told that the only mail that will be delivered from now(Nov 9) on will be for that of the winner…this case @JoeBiden” #ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/aEV73IcpHd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 12, 2020

James O’Keefe: “You’re a letter carrier. OK. And tell me what your boss told you on Nov. 9.” Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “You were told that the only political mail that will be delivered from now on will be that of the ‘winner,’ in this case, Joe Biden. And that other political mail from other sources and senders would be put into the undeliverable bulk business mail bin or UVM.” … Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “All political mail for Biden was to be continued to be treated as first-class and delivered the day it was received.” James O’Keefe: “What happens to the undeliverable bulk business mail?” Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “I believe it goes back to the plant, but undeliverable bulk business mail is essentially a step away from the garbage.”

Project Veritas has been publishing allegations of inappropriate practices by USPS workers in Pennsylvania and Michigan. In one case, USPS employee Richard Hopkins reported that a supervisor had told him to backdate mail-in ballots so that they would appear to have been mailed by Election Day, and would hence be eligible to be counted.

Though the Washington Post reported that Hopkins recanted his story, Hopkins denied that he had, and O’Keefe published audio purporting to show an inspector pressuring Hopkins. Other allegations published by Project Veritas include the improper dumping of spoiled ballots.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

