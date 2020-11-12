https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/read-trump-campaigns-full-michigan-lawsuit-including-election-fraud-witness-affidavits/

The Trump campaign has filed a massive lawsuit in Michigan complete with hundreds of witness statements about illegal activity and Republican poll watchers being barred from observing the count.

The lawsuit takes aim at the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson along with the Wayne County and the Michigan Board of Canvassers, who are in charge of reviewing elections.

“Michigan’s election code contains a host of provisions intended to prevent fraudulent ballots from being counted. A fraudulent ballot, if counted, disenfranchises a lawful voter. Michigan’s election code vests Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, as Michigan’s ‘chief election officer,’ with the responsibility to direct and oversee Michigan’s counties, townships, and villages ’ conduct of elections,” the lawsuit states.

“Unfortunately, Wayne County did not conduct (and is not conducting) this election as required by Michigan law, and Secretary of State Benson did not require Wayne County to follow Michigan’s election code. Among other things, election officials in Wayne County refused to permit statutorily designated challengers to observe the conduct of the election and the processing of ballots. Some election officials pre-dated ballots that were not eligible to be counted by altering the date the ballot was received.”

Read the full lawsuit and accompanying affidavits:

Michigan lawsuit by Natalie Winters

Affidavits by Natalie Winters

