https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/kayla-sargent/2020/11/12/really-instagram-labels-trump-posts-honoring-military

Big Tech has been growing more and more desperate to remind Americans that the media has called the presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Instagram has labeled posts from both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, including posts from before the election. Now the platform has taken to even labeling three posts from Trump on Nov. 10th and 11th that honor the military.

In the post from Nov. 10, a picture depicts Trump speaking to what appears to be a large crowd of marines. The post reads “Semper Fidelis: United States Marine Corps, 245 Years of Service.” The caption of the post said: “Happy 245th Birthday to the @USMarineCorps! #HappyBirthdayMarines.”

Instagram labeled a post from Nov. 11 that included a picture of Trump saluting at what appears to be the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The post stated, “Veterans Day: Honoring Those Who Served.” The post did not have a caption.

Instagram also labeled another Nov. 11 post. The post included a video of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paying their respects at Arlington National Cemetery. The caption said: “America’s veterans have fought to defend our country, its values, and its interests since the first days of our founding. They have defeated tyrants, eliminated terrorists, and secured freedom at home and abroad. Their courage and fortitude in the face of adversity serve as an example for all Americans. On Veterans Day, we pause to pay tribute to all who have proudly worn our Nation’s uniform. These Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen selflessly placed lives, well‑being, and security of others before their own. We enjoy the privileges of peace, prosperity, and freedom because of our veterans, and we are forever indebted to them beyond measure.” The caption also included a link to Trump’s Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2020.

The label on the posts said, “Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election. (Sources: Reuters/NEP/Edison, others). Clicking on the label will take users to Instagram’s Voting Information Center.

Although Instagram’s goal of making sure voters are informed may appear admirable, tagging posts that honor U.S. military servicemen with an election label is unnecessary. Regardless of the outcome of the election, Trump is still president until at least January 2021.

Conservatives are under attack. Contact Instagram at 650-543-4800 and demand that Big Tech be held to account to mirror the First Amendment while providing transparency, clarity on “hate speech” and equal footing for conservatives. If you have been censored, contact us at the Media Research Center contact form to help us hold Big Tech accountable.

