Rep. Thomas Massie has listened to the recording alleged USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins made during his interrogation by postal inspectors earlier this week and says “it sounds like something out of a George Orwell novel”:

Pro-tip: THIS IS NEVER TRUE!

Mark Levin adds that Hopkins “is under enormous pressure to fold”:

And we do think the media would treat him differently if the sides were switched:

That’s where we’re headed, right? We’ve gone from no fraud to “there is not enough fraud” to swing the election:

But just to give you the other side of this, here’s journo Isaac Saul who has been fact-checking post-election fraud concerns:

