Rep. Thomas Massie has listened to the recording alleged USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins made during his interrogation by postal inspectors earlier this week and says “it sounds like something out of a George Orwell novel”:

I’ve listened to 1 hr & 20 minutes and sadly it sounds like something out of a George Orwell novel. Two government agents dispatched to re-write history and delighted to do it. Sick. Why did democrats vote against my amendment to prevent this kind of post office ballot fraud? https://t.co/kmGB12op7n — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 12, 2020

Pro-tip: THIS IS NEVER TRUE!

In 2 hours, I think I heard them say at least a dozen times (in one form or another) “we’re from the government and we’re here to help you.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 12, 2020

Mark Levin adds that Hopkins “is under enormous pressure to fold”:

1. The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED about Richard Hopkins recanting his sworn statement about widespread voting fraud within the postal service. Rather than try to track down what Hopkins has said, they try to smear him. And now the man is under enormous pressure to fold. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 11, 2020

And we do think the media would treat him differently if the sides were switched:

2. If he had been a “whistleblower” against Trump, his name, identity, and everything about him would be protected, and he would be declared a courageous hero. THIS is how these media bastards conduct themselves. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 11, 2020

That’s where we’re headed, right? We’ve gone from no fraud to “there is not enough fraud” to swing the election:

3. Then they declare, there is no fraud! Or, there is not enough fraud! The state election boards say there’s no fraud (front page of the NY Times today)! Folks, we are really up against it. We just keep pushing, there’s no choice. https://t.co/CNLGVs5bQr — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 11, 2020

But just to give you the other side of this, here’s journo Isaac Saul who has been fact-checking post-election fraud concerns:

326/ Alright everyone. I listened to the entire “unedited” interview between USPS worker Richard Hopkins and the inspector general. This guy is *not* a reliable narrator and this video does not look good for PV. Important timestamped link: https://t.co/Hae8fZfXxt — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 12, 2020

327/ I honestly feel bad for Hopkins. The story here appears to be that PV lawyers wrote up an affidavit he signed without understanding he was making a legally binding accusation of what happened to him. He seems genuinely shocked when investigators tell him that. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 12, 2020

328/ Far from being “coerced” or “bullied” the IGs here are actually quite soft with Hopkins, frequently reminding him that he can stop talking at any time and checking in to ask if he’s okay because he looks overwhelmed. They do this dozens of times throughout. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 12, 2020

329/ It’s so cordial that at the end Hopkins actually *tells them* he’s secretly recording the conversation, at which point they inform him they could take the recording but don’t (because they clearly understand they didn’t do anything wrong during the convo). — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 12, 2020

ICYMI==> ‘I DID NOT RECANT’: Alleged USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins demands a correction from the Washington Post https://t.co/ebU1xt04LX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 11, 2020

