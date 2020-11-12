https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/report-more-130-white-house-secret-service-agents-quarantining-under?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Many dozens of United States Secret Service agents are allegedly in quarantine due to either positive COVID-19 tests or contact with an individual who tested positive, according to media reports on Friday.

The Washington Post reported that—according to multiple anonymous sources—more than 130 agents were isolating due to coronavirus protocol. “That does not bode well for White House security,” an unnamed source told the Post.

A spokesman for the Secret Service told Just the News on Friday that the agency “remain[s] prepared and fully staffed to carry out our critical integrated protective and investigative missions, neither of which has been degraded by the pandemic. “

“For privacy and operational security reasons,” the statement continued, “the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined.”

