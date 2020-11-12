https://hannity.com/media-room/report-move-to-defund-lapd-forces-department-to-slash-unit-that-investigates-sexual-assault/

CALIFORNIA CHAOS: LAPD Officer Arrested SMUGGLING IMMIGRANTS Across Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18

A member of the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested this week while attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants across the US-Mexico border; prompting local authorities to rethink immigration procedures for law enforcement throughout the region.

“Mambasse Koulabalo Patara has been charged with violating immigration laws, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday,” writes CBS Los Angeles. “He was arrested early Tuesday morning at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Pine Valley, located about 12 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.”

According to the federal complaint, the officer showed border agents his LAPD badge and claimed the two individuals in the vehicle were legal US citizens.

The two men, identified as Herman Lopez and his nephew German Ramirez Gonzales, eventually admitted to federal agents they were in the country illegally.

The arrest comes just weeks after President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the region, vowing to crackdown on illegal immigrants and drug smuggling across the US-Mexico border.

