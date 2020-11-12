https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republican-dan-sullivan-wins-race-u-s-senate-alaska-giving-gop-50-seats/

Republicans nave now solidified their position in the U.S. Senate to 50 seats.

Dan Sullivan, the incumbent candidate in Alaska has been declared winner there as of Wednesday night.

The Federalist reports:

Republican Incumbent Wins Alaska Senate Race, Clinching 50 Senate Seats For GOP TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found… Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan won re-election for his Alaska U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday, beating out independent challenger Al Gross, who gained the support of Democrats. Sullivan’s win follows Sen. Thom Tillis’s victory in North Carolina on Tuesday and gives the GOP its 50th seat in the Senate, just shy of the 51 Republican Senators needed to keep the majority. The two Senate runoff races in Georgia between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his challenger Democrat Jon Ossoff, as well as GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock early next year, will determine whether the GOP will have any formal legislative power until midterms in 2022. Sullivan, a former United States Marine and former Alaska Attorney General, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, unseating Democrat incumbent Mark Begich by a small margin of just more than 6,000 votes.

This is great news for Republicans.

BREAKING: Dan Sullivan will win the Alaska Senate race, Edison projects, giving Republicans at least 50 seats in the next Senate. https://t.co/n8BtVtxOmm pic.twitter.com/eSs5pFOuKN — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2020

BREAKING: Incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan WINS Alaska Senate race giving the GOP 50 seats in the next session of Congress. Georgia, Let’s Gooooooo! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 11, 2020

Control of the Senate may now be in the hands of Georgia votershttps://t.co/ZGSFcpgUoH — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2020

All eyes will be on Georgia now, until the two runoff elections happen in January.

