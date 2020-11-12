https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/roger-stone-we-are-undergoing-mass-hypnosis-media?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
On the latest episode of “The Water Cooler,” Roger Stone joins host David Brody to discuss upcoming MAGA protests and rallies. Stone says the events are “absolutely crucial because we are facing a mainstream media, internet-based media blackout. A blockade of the truth and the facts. It’s really unlike anything we’ve seen in American history previously.”