Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a former presidential candidate, called this week for the Republican Party to rebrand to include multiple races and focus on the working class.

“I think the future of the Republican Party is a multiethnic, multiracial, working class party, and what I mean by working class party is normal, everyday people who don’t want to live in a city where there is no police department, where people rampage through the streets every time they are upset about something, where their kids are afraid that they’re going to fail a college course unless they agree with their crazy professor, where they are afraid to speak out on what they believe on some issue because they might get fired from their job or they are going to be called a racist because they wear a MAGA hat or have a sticker on their car,” Rubio said during a recent virtual appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again.” It is President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, in Washington, Mich., on Nov. 1, 2020. (Jose Juarez/AP Photo)

Trump in this year’s election gained more votes from blacks, Hispanics, and Asians than in 2016, according to exit polls. Voters in those categories cited Trump’s strong position on immigration and his criminal justice reform, among other issues.

In an interview with Axios, Rubio noted how Republicans have traditionally been tied to big business.

“But the free market exists to serve our people. Our people don’t exist to serve the free market,” he said, adding that working class Americans oppose big businesses “that only care about how their shares are performing, even if it’s based on moving production overseas for cheaper labor.”

“They’re very suspicious, quite frankly, dismissive of elites at every level. And obviously that’s a powerful sentiment,” he added.

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential nominee, said last week that working class Americans flinched when they learned he was a Democrat on the campaign trail.

“There is something deeply wrong when working class Americans have that response to a major party that theoretically is supposed to be fighting for them,” he said, adding, “In their minds, the Democratic Party unfortunately has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years.”

“This to me is a fundamental problem for the party,” he concluded.

