https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/rudy-giuliani-says-650000-votes-illegally-counted-philadelphia-pittsburgh/

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has alleged that a whopping 650,000 votes were illegally counted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

According to Pennsylvania’s election laws, poll watchers must be present from both parties during the count.

However, Giuliani says that Republican poll watchers were able to observe “almost none” of the hundreds of thousands of votes counted in those cities.

“We now are up to a count of about 650,000 ballots that are unlawful ballots that were cast in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” Giuliani said while appearing on Fox Business’ with Lou Dobbs. “What’s being said in the mass media, that we have no evidence, is a complete, absolute lie, just like they’ve been lying for years.”

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

The Epoch Times reports that Giuliani also told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that “lawsuits being filed by Trump’s reelection campaign might show that as many as 900,000 invalid ballots were cast in the battleground state.”

“I think we have enough to change Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania election was a disaster,” Giuliani said. “We have people that observed people being pushed out of the polling place. We have people who were suggested to vote the other way and shown how to do it. I’m giving you the big picture.”

Giuliani has asserted that Republican poll watchers were kept away from observing for the first 24 hours.

“Even though we went to court and we were allowed to move six feet closer, the Democrat machine people moved the counting place six feet further away. This is documented on videotape. There are upwards of 50 witnesses,” he continued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

