In news that will conveniently frustrate any effort to recount the votes in Michigan by making it harder to congregate, organize, and meet as a group, rumors exist that the State of Michigan will be shut-down again at 3:00PM today by Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

One legislator said that the rumor was active that it would either be today at a planned 3pm Whitmer press conference, or on Friday, adding that in the past, “she usually shut the state down on Fridays, but maybe she’s learned from that and will do it differently this time.”

The legislator added that this is no doubt directed at shutting down the recount and to prevent protests to #StoptheSteal to show public anger at the voter fraud alleged to have taken place to give the state’s electoral votes to Joe Biden in the election last week. Michigan elected Democrats have been busy working to suppress the reporting of voter fraud in Michigan as the Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week.

Senator Mike Shirkey’s (R) office was contacted for comment and did not respond. Governor Whitmer’s office was contacted and did not respond for request for comment. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, MDHHS, refused to comment but asked repeatedly where the rumor started and then hung up.

