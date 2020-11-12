https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/russia-set-establish-naval-logistics-base-sudan/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a draft agreement on establishing a naval logistics base in Sudan and gave instructions to submit a proposal to the president on signing the document, according to the information posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Wednesday Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The agreement between Russia and Sudan on the naval logistics facility was submitted by Russia’s Defense Ministry, approved by the Foreign Ministry, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of Russia and preliminary agreed with the Sudanese side.

According to the draft agreement, the Russian Navy’s logistics facility in Sudan “meets the goals of maintaining peace and stability in the region, is defensive and is not aimed against other countries.”

