Suddenly, Barack Obama is everywhere. No, he wasn’t elected to a third term in the White House, he’s hawking a new book.

“I’m not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America,” Obama says in his book, “A Promised Land,” which hits shelves on Tuesday. He adds that he wrote the book “for young people – as an invitation to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us.”

Obama also said he was waiting “to see if we can actually live up to the meaning of our creed. The jury’s still out.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who dropped out of the 2016 race for the Republican presidential nomination, ripped Obama.

“What a ridiculous message,” she tweeted. “Obama had 8 years, including 2 with full control of Congress. He sent our jobs to China, left our healthcare system in disarray, our foreign policy in shambles & our people divided. Instead of blaming Trump, Obama should consider what led to 2016.”

Obama, the first biracial man to be elected president, makes some incendiary charges in his book.

President Trump, he claims, “promised an elixir for the racial anxiety” of “millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House.”

Those Americans – whom Obama implies appear racist – were prey to “the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican party – xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward black and brown folks.”

Obama continues: “It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted. Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”

Obama writes that “he came to regard Trump’s media ubiquity and characteristic shamelessness as merely an exaggerated version of the Republican Party’s attempts to appeal to White Americans’ anxieties about the first Black president – a sentiment he said ‘had migrated from the fringe of GOP politics to the center – an emotional, almost visceral, reaction to my presidency, distinct from any differences in policy or ideology,'” CNN reported.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens blasted that seemingly racist claim.

“It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past in the past,” Owens said Thursday on Fox News. “Barack Obama became the president of the United States because White Americans supported him. And rather than show some unity, rather than show some respect for this country that gave him literally everything he has, he turns his back … and says, ‘Look at this despicable country. It’s broken.’”

“He is the first president that has ever sat in the White House and come out … hating America,” she added.

