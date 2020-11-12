https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/sad-the-blacklisting-trump-accountability-project-is-calling-it-quits-or-at-least-says-it-is/

After the media called the election for Joe Biden, lists were all the rage on social media. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone was “archiving” the tweets, writings, and photos of Trump sycophants “for the future.” She quickly got her answer from Michael Simon of the Trump Accountability Project who, in a now-deleted tweet, said yes they were: “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

Quite a few jumped on board, including Jennifer “We Have a List” Rubin, Evan “Name and Shame Forever” McMullin, and the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt. But apparently, the American people at large aren’t all that fond of enemies lists, and now the Trump Accountability Project is claiming that it is no more.

(1/4) Statement from the Trump Accountability Project: The Trump Accountability Project was started because we believe restoring democratic norms are vital to protecting America’s future. — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 12, 2020

(2/4) A critical part of making sure the nation never finds itself in this position again is to make sure those members of the Trump administration responsible for loosening the guardrails of our democracy are not rewarded with book deals, TV contracts, or six-figure salaries… — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 12, 2020

Seriously, what member of the Trump administration is going to land a contributor gig on CNN, except maybe a high-level official like Miles Taylor who stabbed the president in the back anonymously.

(3/4) …in the private sector based on that experience. Ultimately, however, the goal of the project was to play a part in restoring the soul of the nation, and we’ll follow President-elect Biden’s lead to get us there. — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 12, 2020

(4/4) Accordingly, in the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active. — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 12, 2020

Full disclosure: We don’t believe that for a minute.

Horrible people end their horrible project. — Amy Ratto (@amykins66) November 12, 2020

You mean this project will no longer be public… — Greengirl (@OG_Greengirl) November 12, 2020

They’ll just start a Slack channel to coordinate their efforts, like all the journalists in the mainstream media do.

They’re not stopping, just doing a finesse to dim the light rn — ALL LIVES MATTER (@Piliriqatigiinn) November 12, 2020

looks like this grift was not successful — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 12, 2020

Totalitarians. — Hello World (@VividCase) November 12, 2020

Making lists of political opponents to publicly humiliate and destroy isn’t a democratic norm. — GLB (@CallMeGlib) November 12, 2020

Nah, it was started because you’re Commies and list making is what you always resort to doing. That’s why we can never let you have power in the US and why I enjoy watching you tell the world what you are. BTW, do you know what your tweets on 11/06 cost you? Probably not. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) November 12, 2020

Glad to see you’re putting your little fascist idea on the back burner. — Marty Loring (@Loringmarty) November 12, 2020

Little too fascist, huh? — Buttonpresser (@Buttonpresser3) November 12, 2020

I didn’t vote for Trump, but you didn’t want to restore or protect shit. You were on a revenge kick against Americans who are no less convinced you hate this country than you are about them. The difference? They didn’t put your ass on a hit list – though maybe they should have. — stupid idiot (@stuuupid_idiot) November 13, 2020

Mail out your lists like the ballots you mailed out. I will be happy to return mine-in person. — Wrought Iron Judge (@judge_iron) November 12, 2020

And who were the members of this project? So I can, you know, have a list and hold them accountable — SecDef Select 🎃⚔️ (@monroviacoach) November 12, 2020

Is it too late to get on your list? — Peppapig (@Peppapiggy420) November 12, 2020

Damn it, I always wanted to be on a blacklist and this was my best chance so far. https://t.co/pNKSEGKsBP — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 13, 2020

Maybe Ocasio-Cortez will have to maintain her own list now. She and Jenn Rubin and Evan McMullin can all work together.

