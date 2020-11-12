https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/sad-the-blacklisting-trump-accountability-project-is-calling-it-quits-or-at-least-says-it-is/

After the media called the election for Joe Biden, lists were all the rage on social media. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone was “archiving” the tweets, writings, and photos of Trump sycophants “for the future.” She quickly got her answer from Michael Simon of the Trump Accountability Project who, in a now-deleted tweet, said yes they were: “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

Quite a few jumped on board, including Jennifer “We Have a List” Rubin, Evan “Name and Shame Forever” McMullin, and the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt. But apparently, the American people at large aren’t all that fond of enemies lists, and now the Trump Accountability Project is claiming that it is no more.

Seriously, what member of the Trump administration is going to land a contributor gig on CNN, except maybe a high-level official like Miles Taylor who stabbed the president in the back anonymously.

Full disclosure: We don’t believe that for a minute.

They’ll just start a Slack channel to coordinate their efforts, like all the journalists in the mainstream media do.

Maybe Ocasio-Cortez will have to maintain her own list now. She and Jenn Rubin and Evan McMullin can all work together.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...