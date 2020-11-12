https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/sen-chuck-schumer-says-the-election-was-an-overwhelming-referendum-by-the-american-people/

It’s Nov. 12 and the winner of the 2020 presidential election hasn’t been certified yet in several states, but Sen. Chuck Schumer believes that the election was “an overwhelming referendum by the American people” and that the vote should help move things in the Democrats’ direction.

Schumer on election results: “That was an overwhelming referendum by the American people. It should move things in our direction.” Pelosi: Americans gave Biden a “mandate” pic.twitter.com/ycOyMR1tO7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2020

They actually seem proud of how things went. — Vincent Q. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) November 12, 2020

These people are truly delusional. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) November 12, 2020

Did the definition of “overwhelming” change last night? — Bob Johnston (@Lunatic__Fringe) November 12, 2020

Me and Chuck clearly have different interpretations of the word “overwhelming” — jacob mccandless (@Jacob_McCandle) November 12, 2020

Hardly a mandate considering the R’s still have the Senate and they gained seats in the House. — Ms AlgorithmDemocracy Rutabaga 🐎🐃🐐🐓🐕🐈🦇🦅 (@rutabaga_ms) November 12, 2020

Might need to look up mandate again as I think they misunderstand it. No mandate here. — 🇺🇸Lil’bit 🇺🇸 (@efgay) November 12, 2020

a mandate would be if the Democrats gained seats in the House, unseated a lot of incumbents in the Senate and took control of the WH. That’s not what happened at all. — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) November 12, 2020

60% of state legislatures went red, GOP gained +11 seats so far in the house and the Senate will most likely stay with the GOP. What’s the opposite of a mandate? — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) November 12, 2020

This may have been an election against Trump, but not Republicans by any metric. — Bourbonking69 (@Bourbonking69) November 12, 2020

These are blatant lies to appease their ever shrinking base. — Ryan Ryles (@ryles_ryan) November 12, 2020

Mandate doesn’t mean what he thinks it means. — Rick Moore (@richdarlen) November 12, 2020

This is one of the weakest so-called mandates in American history. — Duncan (@Duncmeister01) November 12, 2020

Mandate? From who, the dead voters? Did these two morons pay attention to the fact that they lost ground in Congress & state legislatures? @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer have lived in an alternate universe for quite a while, one where socialism is embraced by Americans everywhere. — Keith Feit (@feit_keith) November 12, 2020

Chuck is using the word mandate just as improperly as he is wearing his mask. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) November 12, 2020

Doesn’t know how to wear a mask, but he is certain that Biden has a mandate. — EnjoyingTheOutdoorsCalvin (@MWBRI) November 12, 2020

The mask below the nose is hilarious. — Solomon Grundy (@Solomon_Grundys) November 12, 2020

The mask pandering is off the charts here. — Babe Truth (@BabeTruth13) November 12, 2020

Here’s your mandate. 🖕🏼 — MissUnderstood (@funnyfac3) November 12, 2020

I sense an overreach on the horizon. — Real American (@RealAmerican78) November 12, 2020

Yep … we saw it earlier with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ juvenile response to Sen. Joe Manchin saying the country wasn’t going socialist. The progressives in the House will try to push a far-left agenda, the Senate will block it, and Republicans will dominate in 2022 as Americans reject it.

Related:

‘Really?’ Jonathan Turley & Megyn Kelly dump cold water all over Nancy Pelosi’s claim that Biden has a ‘tremendous mandate’ https://t.co/bQsHzjLXDp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 6, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

