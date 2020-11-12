https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/klobuchar-google/2020/11/12/id/996840

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a possible attorney general pick for Joe Biden, says a ”breakup remedy” of tech giant Google should be ”on the table.”

In a virtual keynote speech for the American Bar Association’s Fall Forum, Klobuchar praised the Justice Department for leaving open the option of so-called structural remedies in its recent antitrust lawsuit against Google, CNBC reported.

”In a serious monopolization action like this one, it’s important that a breakup remedy be on the table,” she said.

Klobuchar said the Google case was an ”important start,” but noted state attorneys general could still join and broaden the case, the news outlet reported.

But she conceded a number of U.S. Supreme Court cases have made it more difficult for the government to succeed in antitrust challenges.

”If anyone’s waiting on the courts to solve our monopoly problem, that’s going to take a really long time,” Klobuchar said, CNBC reported. ”We need to update our laws. We really don’t have another choice besides increasing enforcement.”

Though Klobuchar’s name has been floated as a possible AG pick for Biden, if she stays in the Senate, where she serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, she’ll be a force to contend with for Big Tech, the news outlet reported.

