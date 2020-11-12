https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/electoral-college-president-elect-certified-election-results-contested-election/2020/11/12/id/996818

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted the media’s premature jump behind Joe Biden as the nation’s president elect ahead of his certification, saying “the media don’t get to decide the presidency in the United States.”

In an interview on Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Cruz, who has staunchly argued for a counting “every single legal” ballot, said it is the “voters who decide the match” — and that has not yet been settled.

“The media don’t get to decide the presidency in United States,” he said, adding it is “the American people” who do.

“But we now have a series of contested results, we have recounts that are proceeding, ligation that is challenging the results,” he said. “An election isn’t final until the results are final. So everyone should give this a little bit of time to let the process play out.”

Cruz noted the Georgia runoff races Jan. 5 will ultimately have “massive consequences” on control of the Senate and the outcome of major policies.

“If Democrats win both of those Senate seats we go from 50-48 to 50-50,” he said. “And with 50-50, with Joe Biden as president, it means [Democratic New York Sen.] Chuck Schumer’s majority leader, and they have no check at all.”

With a split Senate vote, the vice president casts the deciding vote, potentially Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

“It means the most radical far left,” Cruz concluded, “can ram through” policies.

