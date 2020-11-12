https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/525699-senate-gop-calls-grow-to-give-biden-access-to-intelligence-briefings

Several Senate Republicans are joining calls for President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE to get access to intelligence briefings, in a break with the Trump administration.

Most GOP senators aren’t yet ready to say Trump lost reelection but, in a potential hat tip to the inevitable outcome, they are publicly calling for Biden to get access to the sort of intelligence briefings that will help him hit the ground running in January.

“I would think, especially on classified briefings, the answer is yes,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyOvernight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing ‘chaos’ Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper Election scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill MORE (R-Iowa).

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election MORE (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said that he also agreed Biden needed to be getting briefed.

“I think it is very much in our national interest to have the president-elect receiving information,” Romney said.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsWhy Susan Collins won Sullivan wins reelection in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 seats in Senate Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election MORE (R-Maine) told reporters that Biden should be receiving the briefings “right now.”

“That is really important. It’s probably the most important part of the transition,” Collins told reporters, adding that “like any apparent winner,” Biden should also be getting access to office space and federal employees.

The growing push from GOP senators comes as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence isn’t interacting with the Biden campaign because the General Services Administration (GSA) hasn’t certified Biden as the winner.

The New York Times and NBC News reported that Biden is also not getting the President’s Daily Brief, a collection of high-level intelligence provided to President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE and top advisers.

Not every Republican has been willing to say that Biden should be given access.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellEducation employment falls 8.8 percent: Pew Puerto Rico’s statehood piques Congress’s interest post-election Trump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden MORE (R-Ky.) didn’t respond to a question. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse report says lawmakers could securely cast remote votes amid pandemic McCarthy says best way for GOP to fundraise is ‘just let Nancy Pelosi and AOC talk’ Veterans Day: On a day of observance we commit to action MORE (R-Calif.) told CNN that whoever is president on Jan. 20 “will get the information.”

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe (R-Okla.) said that he generally didn’t think candidates needed access to the briefings.

“I’ve always felt that any candidate should not necessarily be involved in those until that person becomes the president-elect and he is not the president-elect,” Inhofe said, though media outlets have called the race for Biden.

Thursday’s comments come after Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordGOP senator says Biden should get access to intelligence briefings McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate Senators push for Turkey sanctions after reports Ankara used Russian system to detect US-made jets MORE (R-Okla.) said that Biden should be getting intelligence briefings and said that he would “step in” if they weren’t happening by Friday.

“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that’s not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election … people can be ready for that actual task,” Lankford told KRMG, an Oklahoma radio station, on Wednesday.

Lankford on Thursday stressed that he wasn’t saying he believed that Biden was the president-elect but that “both sides should have access to intel briefings until we know who the winner is going to actually be.”

Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden, instead launching a myriad of legal challenges in key states where he trailing.

But the growing calls for Biden to start getting briefed are coming from across the Republican caucus.

Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia’s Raphael Warnock and the new capital of Black America Loser.com redirects to Trump’s Wikipedia page Jaime Harrison says he’d consider DNC chair if offered MORE (R-S.C.) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBiden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 Rick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm MORE (R-Wis.), who are both staunch allies of Trump, said on Thursday that they were both OK with Biden starting to receive intelligence briefings.

“I think so, yeah,” Graham said, asked if Biden should be getting the briefings.

Johnson questioned how useful the intelligence briefings would really be but added “I have no problem with it.”

Several members of the Intelligence Committee said they also believe Biden should be getting access to the briefings.

Asked if he believed Biden should be getting intelligence briefings, Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGOP senator says Trump should cooperate on transition Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election McConnell pushing for ‘highly targeted’ COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Mo.), a member of the panel and GOP leadership, replied, “yes.”

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRubio: GOP must rebrand as party of ‘multiethnic, multiracial, working-class’ voters Rick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Top Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster MORE (R-Fla.) told Bloomberg this week that the GSA should move forward with allowing Biden to formally start the transition, saying that “we need to have that contingency in place.”

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynABC’s Raddatz: ‘Is the president planning a military operation?’ Top Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Senate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia MORE (R-Texas), a member of the panel and an adviser to McConnell, said he believed Biden should be getting classified briefings.

“Whether he actually gets the product itself I think the information needs to be communicated in some way. I’m on the Intelligence Committee, we don’t get the PBR but we get products, intelligence products. I think he should get the information,” Cornyn said when asked if Biden should get the President’s Daily Briefing.

“I just think it’s part of the transition,” Cornyn added. “If in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running.”

