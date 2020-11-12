https://babylonbee.com/news/septic-trucks-begin-refilling-the-swamp/

1.1kShares

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Mulitple sources are reporting that Biden-Harris septic trucks are beginning to arrive in Washington to refill the swamp.

Driven by executives from Wall Street, the military-industrial complex, and China, the trucks pulled in and immediately started filling the swamps that were devastated by the Trump administration’s policies. They are a key part of Joe Biden’s transition team, as he’s vowed to begin refilling the swamps on day one of his presidency.

“We are here to repair the enormous damage Trump did to the beautiful swamplands of D.C.,” said Kamala Harris in a speech, as Biden was napping. “It’s absolutely horrifying when you look at how dry and cracked these swamps are.”

“Together with Joe Biden, the Harris administration will make Washington’s swamps great again!” Swampy creatures such as the Swamp Thing, reptiles, and Hillary Clinton were seen slithering back into the quickly refilling reservoirs.

At publishing time, a freight train had been seen heading toward D.C. with attack drones that had been in storage for the last four years.

A Babylon Bee subscriber contributed to this report. If you want to get involved with the staff writers at The Babylon Bee, check out our membership options here

Previous Article PS5 Review: It’s A Fine System — But Can Anything Really Be Fine Under Trump? Next Article Nation’s Democrats Make Fortune Selling Used ‘Not My President’ Merch To Republicans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

