West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would like to make it clear for the record that his state “[does] not have some crazy socialist agenda” and “[does] not believe in defunding the police”:

And, for the record, AOC has just one thing to say to him. But she doesn’t need words to say it:

Ooooooooh, snap! She got him! She got him good!

Slaaaaaaay.

What? You aren’t impressed by her fierceness? But she’s so fierce!

Ha!

So keep it up, AOC. You’re on a roll.

