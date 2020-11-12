https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/slay-qween-aocs-taking-her-one-woman-campaign-to-destroy-the-dems-up-a-notch-with-shot-at-anti-socialist-joe-manchin-photo/

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would like to make it clear for the record that his state “[does] not have some crazy socialist agenda” and “[does] not believe in defunding the police”:

Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020

And, for the record, AOC has just one thing to say to him. But she doesn’t need words to say it:

Ah yes, political discourse https://t.co/Dq5QIdwjsf — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 12, 2020

AOC is literally the Regina George of Congress. https://t.co/OnFiK17amF — chels (@thefunnymuggle) November 12, 2020

Let’s see how well this message plays in Georgia. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uB8zMeWigb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2020

(The Democratic Party needs Manchin a whole lot more than you right now) https://t.co/GgEe90dGbG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 12, 2020

Yep. You definitely want to be aiming friendly fire at the guy who, in your best case Senate scenario, is *literally* your only hope for passing any part of your agenda. Whatever you do, don’t *court* that guy. https://t.co/3aqC5koum8 — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) November 12, 2020

Please keep doing this! https://t.co/VTI7pifDTl — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 12, 2020

On behalf of every Republican trying to take back the House and Senate, please keep tweeting. https://t.co/WhUKJS8NvG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 12, 2020

