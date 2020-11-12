http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n63rn--NdK0/

Sony announced on Thursday that it is acquiring the streaming service launched by the producers of the popular God’s Not Dead film franchise, Pure Flix, in a move to expand its reach with Christian audiences.

The studio said that it has agreed to purchase the faith-based subscription video service, which charges viewers $13 per month to stream evangelical-friendly movies and TV shows, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

Once acquired, Pure Flix will become a subsidiary of Affirm Entertainment — Sony Pictures’ division that produces, distributes, and markets faith-based films. Sony also expanded its Affirm unit by launching a television arm last year.

The report added that the Arizona-based Pure Flix Entertainment production company is not part of the acquisition, but that its chief executive and founding partner Michael Scott will join Affirm to oversee the streaming service’s management.

Affirm’s movies have already proven themselves profitable for Sony by expanding what many might consider a niche genre to a more mainstream audience.

The inspirational film, Miracles From Heaven, or example, had a production budget of $13 million and garnered $74 million in global box office ticket sales in 2016, while last year’s film, Overcomer, generated $38 million on a $5 million budget.

But the company is best known for the film franchise, God’s Not Dead, a low-budget 2014 drama about a devout student’s conflict with an atheist professor. The film grossed $65 million at the global box office, and spurred two sequels, as well as The Case for Christ in 2017, and the anti-abortion film Unplanned last year.

“Pure Flix is a natural fit with our Affirm brand, which is known for its high quality, uplifting, inspirational content,” said Keith Le Goy, Sony’s president of networks and distribution. “Pure Flix has done an amazing job building a robust community of engaged subscribers, and we look forward to continuing to grow and delight audiences with well-curated faith and family entertainment.”

