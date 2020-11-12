https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/student-loan-debt-continues-upward-climb/

(SCHIFF GOLD) – Student loan debt continues to surge despite falling college enrollment.

In Q3, student loan balances rose by $23 billion from the second quarter, according to the latest Federal Reserve data. Forty-five million Americans now owe $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Total outstanding student loan balances have surged by $54 billion year-on-year.

Enrollment in colleges and universities dropped by over 231,000 students to a total of 17.97 million between 2018 and 2019. The drop in enrollment between those two years continued a trend we’ve seen since university enrollment peaked in 2011. That year, 20.14 million students were enrolled in colleges and universities. Since then, enrollment has dropped by 10.8%.

