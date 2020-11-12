https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/survey-48-percent-pastors-seen-economic-shortfalls-churches-2020/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Nearly half of U.S. Protestant Pastors are saying the current economy is negatively impacting their congregations, according to new findings by the Nashville-based LifeWay Research.

Forty-eight percent of pastors said the economic impact on their church has been negative with 15 percent noting that it has been very negative.

Conversely, 15 percent believed the economy has had a positive effect on their churches, with 4 percent saying that there has been “a very positive impact.”

