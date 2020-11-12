https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/40-members-bidens-transition-team-are-lobbyists-daniel-greenfield/

The Biden coup moves forward with a nice tangy taste of what any future administration would look like.

Picture a dirty trough surrounded by even dirtier pigs.

At least 40 people serving on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team are or were once registered lobbyists, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal. The Biden transition team has sought to limit the influence of lobbyists in setting up the new administration. Its ethics rules don’t impose a blanket ban on lobbyists, but they require individuals who are registered lobbyists, or have registered as lobbyists within the past year, to get approval from the transition’s general counsel to serve on the team.

So much for those ethics rules.

As I write in today’s article, Democrats Say AT&T, Comcast and Disney Decide Presidential Elections, lobbyists are the Biden team.

Steve Ricchetti, Biden’s former chief of staff, and longtime confidant, chaired Biden’s campaign. AT&T has been the only Biden launched his campaign at a fundraiser at the Philly home of David Cohen. Cohen is a Senior Executive Vice President at Comcast, and a senior counsellor to Comcast’s CEO. Cohen, a powerful Philly Democrat official, named as one of the most powerful figures in the state, went on to reshape Comcast’s lobbying operation. Comcast, under Cohen, spends $14 million a year lobbying in D.C. The Washington Post called him, “Comcast’s secret weapon”. Top CBS lobbyist John Orlando has been tipped for Biden’s short list to head the FCC. Along with Disney’s Susan Fox.

While Disney fights Google for the privilege of deciding whether Biden dumps Section 230 (lots of money at stake, Disney wants to end S230), every major special interest has filled the Biden camp with money and its list of lobbyists and execs aspiring to top positions.

If you thought Hunter Biden was bad, the real pigout is just starting.

