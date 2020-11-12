https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/target-pulls-book-on-the-transgender-craze-from-its-shelves/

We’re not certain if Target got a lot of complaints for carrying Abigail Shrier’s “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters” or if it just took this one to get it pulled from the shelves and the website. Well, we would show you the tweet, but the trans woman who complained has protected their account ever since the story got traction.

Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) November 12, 2020

https://t.co/NRY9T9nAfA just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read? https://t.co/dbIbjm96Ll — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) November 13, 2020

Do you think it’s maybe a problem that you’re allowing a random twitter user to act as your manager? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 13, 2020

You are responding to someone bragging further down in the comments on how they love to censor views they disagree with and won’t stop harassing and bullying until they remove every title they disagree with. That is who you encouraged by this short-sighted reaction. https://t.co/fzb1T64ZDL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 13, 2020

Apparently Target is taking requests from Twitter randos to ban books and other items that dare bad-touch your opinions https://t.co/Cmxv2Fd5Zl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 13, 2020

It’s still a best seller on Amazon and has a 4.5 out of 5 rating there. Here’s a taste of the description:

Until just a few years ago, gender dysphoria — severe discomfort in one’s biological sex — was vanishingly rare. It was typically found in less than .01 percent of the population, emerged in early childhood, and afflicted males almost exclusively. But today whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as “transgender.” These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans “influencers.”

Come to think of it, we have been hearing quite a bit about transgenderism recently. Check it out: Even National Geographic doesn’t want to assume the gender of a female who lived 9,000 years ago:

Embarrassingly stupid. “The team cannot know the individual’s gender identity, but rather only biological sex (which like gender doesn’t always exist on a binary)…they can’t say whether the individual lived…9,000 years ago…as a woman.” https://t.co/ROIpbx0Tn7 — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) November 4, 2020

Target led the way with trans-friendly restrooms and dressing rooms so this isn’t much of a surprise.

This should bother everyone. — Cheryl Schuermann (@CherylSchuerma2) November 13, 2020

It should bother everybody. Especially if you’ve read it. There is no hate, just compassion, empathy and a search for understanding. — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) November 13, 2020

This is very disturbing. I read your book. It validated what I have seen in my clinical practice. — Elk (@elk_ekeren) November 13, 2020

Bought it — Kevin Kelley (@kelley_kevin) November 13, 2020

This was on my list. Just bumped it to the top, thanks to this. — Ernie Bro (@Harris94531085) November 13, 2020

@megynkelly I listened to your podcast about this recently…. is the destruction of nuance on purpose, or just the product of binary thinking? SMH — Tracy (@ByMyLifeMyLove) November 13, 2020

Ordered this book on Amazon, thanks for the reminder! — QUIKSILVA (@quiksilvababe) November 13, 2020

Super cool. Just ordered a copy on Amazon. — Paul Leone (@paul_leone) November 13, 2020

Cowards. — Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) November 13, 2020

Target sucks — eric (@eriContrarian) November 13, 2020

My brother is trans. I love my brother. This book is not transphobic. It is addressing very real concerns about the health of young people. — AnimalG (@AnimalGlasswrks) November 13, 2020

Promote diversity of thought Target. Do not submit to Stalinist thought policing. The market place of ideas will either lift up or destroy the book on its own. — AnimalG (@AnimalGlasswrks) November 13, 2020

One of this editor’s favorite photos is one of his daughter in Target holding up a copy of “Feminist Baby” that was prominently displayed. (Spoiler: Feminist baby likes to play with toy cars. That’s the book.)

Just purchased it from Amazon. This book will make a great Christmas gift for family and friends who strive to remain informed. — Captain Mel Toxic, Man of Action ♂ (@CaptainMelToxic) November 13, 2020

You lost a lot of customers…. over nothing. — PATRIQT— Activate…. Keystone (@MJTruth_17) November 13, 2020

I am a transgender person and I was moved by @AbigailShrier‘s book. It shares real stories from LGBT people, lots of transgender people like me. Why would you remove her book, Irreversible Damage? Should I do all my shopping from Amazon now? ⤵️⤵️⤵️ https://t.co/KzJO8vZqhm https://t.co/fzb1T64ZDL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 13, 2020

Related:

Court orders father to pay for trans-affirming counseling sessions for his 8-year-old son https://t.co/k3q9e5Ygl4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

