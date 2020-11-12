https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/tech-entrepreneur-flees-california-texas/

(FOX BUSINESS) – Tech entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale, who co-founded software company Palantir Technologies, told “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday that he moved his venture capital firm 8VC to Texas from California because of the state’s affordability and “dynamic economy.”

Lonsdale called himself “a proud Texan” and told host Stuart Varney that he moved a couple of months ago.

“Texas is a lot like going to California 40 to 50 years ago,” Lonsdale said. “It’s very welcoming, it’s a dynamic economy, it’s affordable.”

