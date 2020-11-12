https://www.conservativehq.org/post/tell-state-legislators-to-do-their-constitutional-duty-to-correct-election-fraud

The future of the United States hangs in the balance as revelations of historic election

irregularities in swing states—including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—are emerging now at an alarming rate.

In the aftermath of Veterans Day, it is fitting that we remember the generations of American patriots who willingly laid down their lives to ensure that we can exercise the right of self-governance pursuant to genuinely free and fair elections. And it is in recognition of that great purpose that we have joined the coalition behind EveryLegalVote.com and urge CHQ readers and friends to use the EveryLegalVote.com tools to demand that election irregularities be investigated and corrective action taken.

Although such mounting evidence of election fraud receives little attention – indeed, it is often subjected to outright censorship – in the mainstream media and among social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, courts across the country are adjudicating numerous, serious legal challenges. And, as of November 9, 2020, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys across the country to investigate voting irregularities in multiple battleground states.

More clearly needs to be done. So, a new campaign has been launched by American citizens deeply concerned about election integrity: Every Legal Vote. The campaign is working to pursue responsibly, transparently, and accurately the truth about election integrity—and to ensure that every legal vote is counted for the 2020 election and beyond.

Every Legal Vote (www.everylegalvote.com) is rooted in the proposition that fraudulent votes hurt everyone.

Every Legal Vote is designed to provide a platform for those who have had personal experience or otherwise witnessed apparent instances of voting fraud or other misconduct and errors, to report to law enforcement for investigation and to state legislatures for corrective action. This site is not able to validate such information, but will share the information received with those who can.

The American people are encouraged to click on Every Legal Vote’s up-to-the-minute interactive map showing the states in which significant fraud has been reported—and where such wrongs must be righted. The map is intended to show the most current and accurate electoral vote totals for each of the presidential candidates.

Every Legal Vote also helps those who wish to take action by:

Reporting voting fraud they have witnessed in the 2020 elections. Writing to state legislators and the leaders of specific state agencies that play a role in ensuring the integrity and security of our elections. Making their voice heard at the Supreme Court. Signing a simple, yet powerful petition.

To help guard the nation’s voting system, Every Legal Vote equips Americans to understand: You can make a difference in ensuring that your vote counts in your state by engaging your state government leaders today!”

This urgent call to action also notes the following: “The U.S. Constitution empowers our state-level legislatures—who are the closest to the people—with the responsibility of holding elections for U.S. senators and representatives and, through the Electoral College, for the U.S. president.. State legislatures therefore play an important role in oversight of our elections, and other important leaders and agencies of state governments—ranging from the governor to the National Guard—can play an important role in the security of such elections.”

All Americans can join the Every Legal Vote effort today—and help preserve the great nation our Founders created with care, wisdom, and the help of God more than 244 years ago.

