https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tens-of-thousands-of-votes-stolen-hannity-deep-dive-on-dominion/
WATCH: @SeanHannity on the horrible, inaccurate and anything but secure Dominion Voting System, used in States where tens of thousands of votes were stolen from @realDonaldTrump and given to Biden! pic.twitter.com/RvqrHFH2ZE
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 13, 2020
Hannity on Dominion — This clip was tweeted by President Trump earlier tonight.