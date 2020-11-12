https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-epoch-times-adheres-to-media-ethics-by-not-calling-the-presidential-race_3577302.html

The results of the US general election have not yet been officially certified by states, and President Trump has refused to concede. However, many American media called Joe Biden as the winner of the election. The Epoch Times Editorial Board issued a statement that it will not declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.

President Trump posted on Twitter: “Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

On Nov 7th, many left-wing media such as CNN, NBC, New York Times, and even Fox, which is perceived to hold political values that are right of center, called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, claiming that he had won more than 270 electoral votes and became the 46th president of the United States. Joe Biden also declared victory himself on Nov. 7th. However, the results of the election have not been certified by any states, and the Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in a number of states where problems were found in the counting of votes. Beginning Monday, Nov 9th, the Trump campaign will launch a new round of legal challenges in Pennsylvania and other states.

The Epoch Times issued an editorial statement on Nov. 6th that it won’t call the presidential race until all challenges are resolved. The statement said: “The Epoch Times will not declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.”

According to information from the state election bureaus’ websites, Biden leads Trump by less than 1 percentage point in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia. The Trump campaign has requested a recount in Wisconsin and Georgia. In Pennsylvania, the Trump team found at least 21,000 dead people on the state of Pennsylvania’s voter rolls.

Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor said in a recent interview that he believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.

Trey Trainor said: “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

On Sunday, Nov 8th, the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, made a statement for the first time after the election, demanding a fair election.

She said in a tweet: “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

