http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dh32esmpzFM/

Pepsi has announced that The Weeknd will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The league is still not sure how many fans will be in attendance for this year’s championship game, or if anyone will be allowed on the field for the halftime show, but the entertainment is locked in.

Pepsi, who is sponsoring this year’s show, made the announcement on Thursday.

“After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come,” PepsiCo Senior Vice President Adam Harter said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer. “Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

Other performers who have recently played the Super Bowl include Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

