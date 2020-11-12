https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/this-is-a-disgrace-father-details-in-devastating-thread-how-covid-era-public-school-closures-are-wreaking-havoc-on-special-needs-kids/

Everything our Science™-following moral betters do, they do for the children.

Except so often, it’s the children who suffer most.

Today, tweeter David Bashevkin opened up about his own family’s struggles with the public school system in the age of COVID19 lockdowns:

It needs to change now. Our kids cannot live like this.

***

Update:

There are so many more of these stories out there:

The kids are not all right.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...