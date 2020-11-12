https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/this-is-a-disgrace-father-details-in-devastating-thread-how-covid-era-public-school-closures-are-wreaking-havoc-on-special-needs-kids/

Everything our Science™-following moral betters do, they do for the children.

Except so often, it’s the children who suffer most.

Today, tweeter David Bashevkin opened up about his own family’s struggles with the public school system in the age of COVID19 lockdowns:

A thread: I rarely post about this sort of stuff but I feel compelled. My 4 year old son is in a Teaneck public school. He has an IEP for services. Schools were supposed to reopen next week. Last night–yes, last night–the board voted 5-4 to remain closed. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

He currently gets two 15 zoom sessions and all of his therapies via zoom. Yes, Occupational Therapy via zoom. It’s basically worthless. Teaneck Board of Education is running a masterclass right now in public schools lack of responsibility to the actual children in its system. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

I sent the following email to the entire Teaneck Board of Education last night. pic.twitter.com/gEGihJdsqN — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

This morning the Teaneck Super intendent sent the following email. He actually did not vote for this measure but he didn’t stop it either. The measure was brought to motion by @VictoriaCWA, a Teaneck Board of Ed member. This is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/7mSdudU0Ds — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

Yes, I am so impressed with my son’s teacher. But, no this is not acceptable. Here’s the bottom line: Our public schools are broken. They are not thinking about the children in the system. They do not have any clear standards on how to open or close. It’s broken. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

If you were looking for a reason to advocate for other ways to spend our local educational tax dollars — school choice, vouchers, whatever–look no further than Teaneck, NJ. When schools can’t open, but restaurants, bars, and busiensses can—something is seriously broken. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

Even if you don’t have a child in Public School. Even if you don’t live in Teaneck or NJ. This should be shared. We are all a part of this system and it desperately needs to change. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

It needs to change now. Our kids cannot live like this.

Profiles in cowardice, while the students at most risk continue to suffer https://t.co/rvzd0QsHy2 — (((Ben))) (@B_in_DC) November 12, 2020

This thread highlights something not enough people are talking about, how school shutdowns have an added adverse effect on children who rely on much needed services & therapies that really only work in person. https://t.co/erTfqtrIdu — Mendel Rubin (@shabboshouse) November 12, 2020

As a parent of 4 kids with IEPs, three of whom travel to Brooklyn from Monsey on a daily basis, I can only sympathize with, and be outraged on behalf of, @DBashIdeas https://t.co/pjKBSv4fIm — (((Elie Maron))) (@ECMaron) November 12, 2020

Anyone who thinks that special needs students can make any meaningful progress through remote instruction either doesn’t know anything about special needs pupils or doesn’t understand education. It’s tragic that we have to keep seeing threads like this one from @DBashIdeas https://t.co/BAKbnwtQdP — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 12, 2020

We are failing our children. https://t.co/1gJyaTwbxj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 12, 2020

Thread. The cruelty these policies show to children should be a crime. Something is deeply broken in this country. https://t.co/PvUNlgzOT8 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 12, 2020

Update:

There are so many more of these stories out there:

1/ From the father of an autistic teenager whose life has been ruined by school closings. Very long (two tweets) but worth reading to the end. This family has done everything possible and their son is still drowning. pic.twitter.com/jqC0qTQnDH — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 12, 2020

2/ And how can the therapist walk away from him? (Sorry to cut and repost, wanted to improve the redactions.) pic.twitter.com/ItQQEzoZY9 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 12, 2020

The kids are not all right.

