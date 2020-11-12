https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/12/this-woman-james-woods-drops-azs-secretary-of-state-responsible-for-recount-who-called-trump-voters-nazis-as-only-he-can/

You know, maybe it’s just us but we’re thinking a woman who called Trump supporters neo-Nazis might have a teensy bit of a bias and probably shouldn’t be in charge of any sort of recount in her state. Not that we’re experts or anything but that just seems sorta off.

James Woods agrees with us (so we have that going for us):

What James said.

Should probably recuse herself.

They’ve spent four years calling us Nazis and all sorts of ugly things BUT NOW they want us to accept the results of a questionable election and unite with them.

Yeah, pass.

Sad times we’re living in.

Love and tolerance are all they know.

Totally.

If true this is good.

We haven’t been able to find proof of this but we will keep you posted.

And if she has not, she should.

***

Related:

‘NO soup for you’! Here are some of Sean Spicier’s greatest hits because WE ALL NEED SOME SPICIER (where oh where has he gone?)

Gonna leave a MARK! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Richard Grenell and gets DROPPED like the sack of potatoes he is

Everyone point and LAUGH! ‘Shlubby white dudes’ at The Lincoln Project FAIL again this time in Alaska (and other states) and it’s GLORIOUS

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...