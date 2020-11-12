https://www.theepochtimes.com/ticketmaster-exploring-letting-event-organizers-require-covid-19-vaccination_3576544.html

Ticketmaster on Thursday rejected a report that said it will require COVID-19 vaccines to enter events but said it is working on technology that would let event organizers require the vaccines.

The California-based company sells event tickets, such as passes to concerts.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that it is not correct to say the company will be requiring vaccines or testing for future events.

Ticketmaster does not have the power to set those policies; they are up to the discretion of the event organizers, the spokesperson said.

Ticketmaster is exploring the potential for event organizers to be able to ask eventgoers for their COVID-19 vaccine status and/or test results. The concept being explored is that third-party healthcare providers could link to the person’s digital tickets.

If the concept is brought to life, all health information would be stored with a third-party healthcare provider in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting—whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval—which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster, said in a statement sent to The Epoch Times.

“Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by client.”

Ticketmaster previously announced the development of tools that it says helps fans “safely return to live events.”

The tools include socially distanced seating, contact tracing, and timed entry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

