https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/today-is-50th-anniversary-of-the-oregon-exploding-whale-hilarious/

Posted by Kane on November 12, 2020 4:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



KATU has just released a remastered version of the exploding whale

Today is the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s attempt to clear a sperm whale carcass from the beach. The method? Obliteration via 20 cases of dynamite. It’s an event that led to one of the greatest local TV news segments of the century.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...