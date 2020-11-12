https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-attorney-lin-wood-chinese-communists-used-computer-fraud-mail-ballot-fraud-interfere-national-election/

Trump Campaign Attorney Lin Wood has been on quite a tear today.

Earlier today Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood posted several tweets on the “Dominion” voter fraud scandal.

We reported on this earlier.

TRENDING: BOOM! TRUMP TWEETS: REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN

Later today lawyer Lucian Lincoln “Lin” Wood Jr., joined Howie Carr to discuss his voter fraud work for the Trump campaign in Georgia.

Lin Wood reassured Howie that Joe Biden will never be President and that he and many others, including the Military-Industrial Complex and the Media, may go to jail for decades of plotting against the Country.

And now tonight Lin Wood blamed the China Communists for the interference in the election.

Communist Timeline: 1. Infiltrate media & local, state & national government officials (ideology, money & extortion). Over 2 decades. 2. Dominion Voting Systems deployed in US prior to 2020 Election. Computer fraud. 3. Unleash biological weapon Covid-19. Mail ballot fraud.

Communist Timeline: 1. Infiltrate media & local, state & national government officials (ideology, money & extortion). Over 2 decades. 2. Dominion Voting Systems deployed in US prior to 2020 Election. Computer fraud. 3. Unleash biological weapon Covid-19. Mail ballot fraud. pic.twitter.com/V8mXsfG4pG — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

And then Lin Wood attacked the Chinese Communists for interfering in the US election.

Chinese Communists used computer fraud & mail ballot fraud to interfere with our national election. They thought we could be had & they could overthrow our duly elected President without firing a shot. They were wrong. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

Communists forgot we are Americans who love & will fiercely defend our freedom & Constitution. They forgot about @realDonaldTrump who loves America & its people. They forgot that United States was founded under God. They forgot God Wins. Pray for our country. Pray for ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

