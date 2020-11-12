https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525681-trump-campaign-adviser-corey-lewandowski-tests-positive-for

Corey LewandowskiCorey R. LewandowskiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – 24 hours to go Buttigieg denounces Trump campaign for ‘suppressing voters’ calling it ‘a stain on that campaign forever’ Sunday shows – Election countdown dominates MORE, a senior adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE‘s reelection campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Thursday.

Lewandowski is the latest person in Trump’s orbit to contract the virus since Election Day, though it was not immediately clear when he became infected.

Lewandowski was at a White House party on the night of the election, and he has mostly been in Pennsylvania in recent days as part of an effort to challenge the outcome there.

Lewandowski served as the president’s campaign manager for part of his 2016 White House bid, and he has remained an adviser and supporter during Trump’s time in the White House. He joined the 2020 campaign as a senior adviser in recent months.

He previously had a brush with the virus after attending a White House event in late September to nominate Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettWhite House political director tests positive for COVID-19 after attending election night event: report Biden has his work cut out for him Cunningham concedes in North Carolina Senate race MORE to the Supreme Court. Several attendees later tested positive, though Lewandowski was not one of them.

The White House election night party has emerged as the latest super-spreader event inside the building, though.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWhite House political director tests positive for COVID-19 after attending election night event: report White House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets MORE, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonWhite House political director tests positive for COVID-19 after attending election night event: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Ben Carson says there are ‘multiple possibilities’ for how he got COVID-19 MORE, White House political director Brian Jack, and several other lower-level members have tested positive in the last week.

David Bossie, who has co-written books with Lewandowski and is working on the campaign’s legal challenges, also tested positive, though it was not clear if he was at the election night gathering.

