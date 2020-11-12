https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-campaign-reportedly-drops-phoenix-arizona-ballot-lawsuit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lawyers for President Trump’s reelection campaign on Friday dropped a lawsuit in Arizona challenging the state Nov. 3 presidential balloting, according to multiple news reports.

Lawyers for the Secretary of State and Maricopa County filed papers stating the difference in votes between Democrat Joe Biden and Trump is 11,414 with 10,315 ballots left to be counted, according to CNN. The county also said there were 191 votes classified as over-votes in the presidential race, a number they said was “consistent” with previous contests.

The suit alleges ballot mishandling by election officials in the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

The suit being dropped was also reported by Fox News.

Major news networks have already called the state in favor of Biden.

Prior to the suit being dropped, the Republican Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, told Fox Business that the results of the lawsuit would be inconsequential.

“There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change,” he said. “We are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question and doubt.”

The suit is just one of several filed in recent days by campaign attorneys, who are alleging that the results of the election should be probed in a variety of locations due to mishandling of ballots, voter fraud, and other related issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

