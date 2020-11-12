https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/525628-trump-campaign-republicans-drop-challenge-to-ballot-counting-in-nevada

The Trump campaign and Nevada state Republicans have dropped their challenge to ballot counting in the Las Vegas area in the state Supreme Court, The Associated Press reports.

The campaign had tried to appeal a Nov. 2 ruling in Carson City that neither the state nor Clark County did anything to give one vote preference over another, AP notes. It tried to withdraw the appeal last week, saying that it reached a settlement in which Clark County election officials would allow more observers at a ballot processing facility, but all parties did not agree to the settlement.

Clark County, which is home to Las Vegas, is typically a Democratic-leaning county.

The Nevada secretary of state, the Clark County registrar of voters, and the national and state Democratic parties were also involved in the case, AP notes.

There are still two active cases in the state related to the presidential election, and ballots are still being counted.

Nevada was called in President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE’s favor on Saturday shortly after he was declared the winner of Pennsylvania and the presidential election.

President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE’s campaign has launched numerous legal challenges in battleground states seeking recounts of votes as the president refuses to concede the election. The campaign filed a federal lawsuit in Michigan on Tuesday seeking to stop the state from certifying its final vote count until all allegations of irregularities are addressed.

