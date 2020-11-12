https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-scores-victory-pennsylvania-case/

President Trump scored a legal victory Thursday in one of several cases in Pennsylvania in which his campaign is challenging the results of the presidential election.

Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt ordered that the state may not count ballots in which the voter failed to provide proof of identification by Nov. 9.

The judge ruled that Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of the commonwealth, lacked the authority to overrule the state legislature and extend the deadline to Nov. 12.

On Friday, a hearing is scheduled to take place regarding thousands of ballots the Trump campaign claims should not have been counted because they lacked required information.

The campaign also is awaiting action from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overrule the state legislature and extend the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots three days past Election Day.

Boockvar extended the deadline for proof of identification to Nov. 12 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the deadline for mail-in ballots.

