President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE is reportedly eyeing his own streaming media channel to compete directly with Fox News amid his administration’s heightened tensions with the conservative-friendly news outlet.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” a source with detailed knowledge of the president’s intentions told Axios.

According to Axios, Trump’s channel would likely charge a fee for the service. Fox charges $5.99-a-month for its streaming service Fox Nation after a free trial.

The president and his supporters have been critical of the network over the past few weeks. Tensions escalated last week after the network was the first to call the state of Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerBiden faces key challenges in bringing US back to global stage Fox News anchor goes viral for reacting on hot mic to guest doubting Biden win White House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions MORE even spoke to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to complain about the network’s call.

In his interview on the “Fox & Friends” on Election Day, Trump complained that the network has “changed a lot,” Axios notes.

“Somebody said: What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago? And I say Fox,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

