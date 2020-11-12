https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/12/trump-supporters-plan-to-march-on-washington-in-protest-of-election-fraud/

One week after crowded gatherings outside of the White House following the mainstream media’s projection of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential victory, multiple pro-Trump organizations are scheduled to hold protests, caravans, and marches in the nation’s capital city on Saturday to support President Donald Trump and protest election fraud.

Several groups known as Women for Trump, Million MAGA March, and Stop the Steal DC are planning organized gatherings near the White House and down the National Mall.

A counter-protest held by an organization called Refuse Fascism is scheduled to begin just 30 minutes before most of the pro-Trump events.

Roads will begin to close down starting Thursday evening in anticipation of the flood of people.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the city is gearing up for the series of anticipated protests and that police will be on the ground ready to take action if there are clashes.

“We continue to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities,” Bowser said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations.”

Last weekend, hundreds of people took to the D.C. streets and Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate the media’s projections of Biden’s presidential victory. Many of the people in the crowd were yelling, dancing, taking pictures, and popping champagne to commemorate Trump’s defeat, ignoring the social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines about mass gatherings.

Even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer strolled about a New York mass gathering without a mask on Saturday.

While many media outlets and the Biden Campaign were critical of Trump’s popular campaign rallies, saying that they would be superspreader events that cost hundreds of lives, live feeds of crowded celebrations all around the nation were amplified by news outlets, free of any of the shaming that applied to people who protested COVID-19 lockdowns.

Just days after the mass partying at BLM Plaza, D.C. recorded 206 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its largest number in one day since May.

