https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/12/trump-supporters-plan-to-march-on-washington-in-protest-of-election-fraud/

Look forward to seeing you all this Saturday, November 14th,

I will be attending the Million MAGA March next Saturday! Join me there. pic.twitter.com/CGkdfn8TZw

CALLING ALL PATRIOTS IT IS MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Several groups known as Women for Trump, Million MAGA March, and Stop the Steal DC are planning organized gatherings near the White House and down the National Mall.

One week after crowded gatherings outside of the White House following the mainstream media’s projection of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential victory, multiple pro-Trump organizations are scheduled to hold protests, caravans, and marches in the nation’s capital city on Saturday to support President Donald Trump and protest election fraud.

A counter-protest held by an organization called Refuse Fascism is scheduled to begin just 30 minutes before most of the pro-Trump events.

Roads will begin to close down starting Thursday evening in anticipation of the flood of people.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the city is gearing up for the series of anticipated protests and that police will be on the ground ready to take action if there are clashes.

“We continue to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities,” Bowser said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations.”

Last weekend, hundreds of people took to the D.C. streets and Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate the media’s projections of Biden’s presidential victory. Many of the people in the crowd were yelling, dancing, taking pictures, and popping champagne to commemorate Trump’s defeat, ignoring the social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines about mass gatherings.

Biden supporters pass a bottle of Veuve Clicquot outside the White House pic.twitter.com/mOdgWtRDCx — The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 7, 2020

Even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer strolled about a New York mass gathering without a mask on Saturday.