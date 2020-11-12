https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-quickly-announce-2024-campaign-if-biden-victory-is-certified-report

President Donald Trump has reportedly told some of his advisers that if Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is certified as the winner of the 2020 election, he will announce a 2024 campaign shortly afterward where he will likely face either Biden or Kamala Harris.

“Some advisers had hoped that Mr. Trump would accept the state of the race by the end of this week, but a looming recount in Georgia may delay that,” The New York Times reported. “The president has told some advisers that if the race is certified for Mr. Biden, he will announce a 2024 campaign shortly afterward.”

The news comes as speculation has grown over whether Trump will launch a media endeavor when he leaves office, something that Republicans indicated would be nearly impossible to do if he was planning on launching another presidential run.

“If he runs in 2024, he’ll certainly be the front-runner and will probably be the nominee,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told reporters yesterday. “But again I’m still being presumptuous here, we’re not even through with 2020.”

