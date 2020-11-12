https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/12/trumps-pentagon-shakeup-rewarding-loyalists-or-something-more-nefarious-n1140668

Any move to accelerate withdrawals would set up a clash with the nation’s top generals and other civilians, who have argued publicly against leaving Afghanistan too quickly while the security situation remains volatile. It would also complicate President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to leave a small number of troops in the country to guard against terror attacks.

Some of those same officials have argued against leaving Afghanistan at all. As far as the “security situation,” has there ever been a time since the Soviets invaded that it wasn’t “volatile?” The last two presidents have given orders that the U.S. should only leave Afghanistan if it can be shown that the territory will never threaten the United States again.

The current agreement with the Taliban calls for a gradual drawdown with all troops gone by May. And the agreement includes a pledge by the Taliban not to allow al-Qaeda or any other terrorist group to establish a presence. The criteria for leaving have been met. Should Trump ignore the deal and order U.S. troops out by inauguration day?

Officials in the Pentagon are concerned, for example, about the possibility that the president could threaten again to deploy active-duty troops to quash election-related unrest, or to help prevent a presidential transition. Yet other officials see the personnel moves as basic cronyism, and even an implicit acknowledgement that Trump’s allies risk being out of a job come Jan. 20.

Many of the “warnings” are basic Pentagon gossip. Note that the sources are almost all anonymous with little or no proof to back their claims that anything nefarious is afoot. As commander in chief, it Trump wants the troops out of Afghanistan before January 20, 2021, to fulfill a political promise or not, they will be gone. All the rest of these warnings of evil goings-on are the grousing of anti-Trump civilians and officers.

