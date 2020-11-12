https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tucker-carlson-dead-people-voted-using-mail-ballots-video/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson asserted that dead people did in fact vote in the 2020 election during his show on Wednesday evening.

The outspoken host also asserted that “tech monopolies of Silicon Valley used their unprecedented control over news and information to silence Donald Trump’s supporters, and to protect Joe Biden.”

“Was there voter fraud last week? That’s a question we’ve been working on since election night. We’ve tried to be as careful and precise as we can be in our reporting. In a moment like this, truth matters more than ever. False allegations of fraud can cause as much damage as fraud itself. Jussie Smollett hurt more people with his lies than any actual hate crime. The last thing America needs is more damage,” Carlson said. “So we want to be accurate. What we’re about to tell you is accurate. It is not a theory. It happened. We can prove it.”

Carlson then began to explain how dead people managed to vote in the election.

“Georgia’s secretary of state has confirmed there will be a hand-recount of all votes. Among those votes, auditors will find a ballot cast by a woman called Deborah Jean Christiansen. You’d be pressed to find anyone who’s got a bad word to say about Deborah Jean Christiansen. She’s been well known in her community for years as a bird watcher, an avid gardner, and a committed fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Those who knew her were sad when she died last May,” Carlson began. “They may be surprised to learn that, even after her death, Deborah Jean Christiansen still managed to register to vote and then cast a ballot, presumably for Joe Biden.”

“In some ways, it’s an inspiring story — the triumph of voting over death,” Carlson remarked, before bringing up another example.

“No one embodies it quite like James Blalock of Covington, Georgia. Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years, until he passed away in 2006. Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election. How did he do that? It might be worth asking the New York Times,” Carlson said. “Maybe James Blalock was just one of those extraordinary mail carriers: neither rain, nor snow, nor gloom of night — nor even death itself — could keep him from exercising his sacred franchise. In his case, maybe voting from the grave wasn’t really fraud. It was commitment.”

Carlson continued to explain the stories of dead voters before listing names on the screen.

